Nigerians Decry Long Process To Obtain International Passport

Many Nigerians who have at one time or the other undergone the process of securing an international passport may attest to the fact that it’s not an easy one.

They are asking the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure speedy processing of the travel document as most have to wait for many hours at the various collection points.

However, the Nigerian Immigration Service is insisting that applicants who need passports henceforth must fill the applications online, as a way of checking the activities of middlemen.