United World Wrestling Awards 2018 Hosting Rights To Port Harcourt

The United World Wrestling has awarded the hosting rights for the 2018 Senior, Junior and Cadet African Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt between 7th and 11th February 2018.

Announcing the approval of the hosting rights at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday during a visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wik, President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali said the hosting rights is an affirmation that the hotels and security in the state meet international standards.

He said normally the different styles are hosted in different cities, but the three styles will be hosted in Port Harcourt next year.

Igali said, “This event will bring the world to Rivers State. This kind of major sporting event tells the world the type of capacity that is available in the state.

“We are expecting about 40 countries, over 1000 athletes, coaches and referees. Since we are hosting all three styles, we are going to have 90 gold medals.

“We will be hosting the Olympic qualifiers for the Junior Olympic which is taking place in Budapest. This is a doubleheader for Rivers State “.

Igali said Rivers State will be established as a sports tourism state and a world business centre.

Governor Wike thanked the leadership of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation for the honour done to the state.

He said that the State Government will host the tournament in line with the approved standards of the United World Wrestling.

The governor announced the process for setting up of the Local Organising Committee in consultation with the Nigeria Wrestling Federation.

Governor Wike said, “The preparation will start now. This is a big honour, not only for Rivers State but for the entire Niger Delta. This will make the entire world know that Rivers State is safe.

“Rivers State is safe, that is why people are visiting the state. This wrestling tournament will add an international dimension “.

The governor said that approved hotels will be informed to upgrade their facilities.