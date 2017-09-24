Benue Govt Warns IDP Camp Officials Against Diversion Of Relief Materials

The Benue State government has threatened to arrest any official caught diverting relief materials from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp set up in Makurdi for the victims of the flood in the state.

This warning by the government is following a stand-off between camp officials and the IDPs who demanded an explanation on the movement of relief materials out of the camp.

The deputy governor and chairman of the flood disaster management committee, in the state, Benson Abounu, issued the threats on Sunday following the alleged movement of relief materials without his approval.

But for the timely intervention of the Deputy Governor in the ensuing crisis, representatives of the IDPs were up against the camp management and the camp security which they accused of complicity in the unauthorized movement of the items.

The conflict between representatives of the IDPs and camp officials was almost turning into a free for all, before the attention of the deputy governor was drawn to the matter, upon arrival at the camp.