Black Stars Shatter Super Eagles Dream To Win WAFU Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana have thrashed the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the 2017 West African Football Union Cup Of Nations.

Hosts Ghana defeated Nigeria 4-1 in the final at the Cape Coast Stadium.

A brace from Stephen Sarfo, a penalty from Vincent Atingah and an injury time strike from Winnful Cobbinah saw the Black Stars defend their 2013 title.

Nigeria did find some consolation following a 22-yard free-kick from Rabiu Ali in the 88th minute.

It was sweet revenge for the Black Stars who had lost to the Coach Salisu Yusuf-led Super Eagles 2-0 in the group stage.

Nigeria beat Benin Republic to reach the final, while Ghana overcame Niger Republic before outclassing their biggest rivals and ensuring that there will be a lot to play for the next time both sides clash.

The rivalry between the two sides is one of the biggest on the continent.

Only players that play in their country’s domestic leagues are eligible for the West African Football Union Cup Of Nations.