New High Commissioner Urges Nigerians In South Africa To Be Law Abiding

Nigeria’s new High Commissioner to South Africa, Dr Ahmed Ibeto has asked Nigerians resident in South Africa to be law abiding at all times.

Ibeto, who is the former deputy governor of Niger State, is Nigeria’s first substantive High Commissioner to South Africa in about three years.

He said Nigerians should engage in lawful activities which will encourage cooperation between them and the host community, South Africa.

“They are called upon to engage in activities that are lawful, by doing that, I am sure we are going to have cooperation and we will not have a clash with our host community, South Africa, so this we impress on our people, to engage in lawful businesses and also ensure that they abide by the laws.”

Ibeto, speaking at a reception in his honour at the Consul-General’s residence on Saturday, outlined some of his priority areas.

These, he says, includes improving the scope of engagement with government and the business sector, as well as promoting investment in mining, agriculture, and tourism.