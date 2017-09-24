‘Neymar Earns €3m Euros Monthly At PSG’

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (R) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani react during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on August 25, 2017, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Brazil superstar Neymar earns just over three million euros a month at Paris Saint-Germain, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

The magazine, using Football Leaks as a source, claims the 25-year-old Neymar, who cost PSG 222 million euros ($265m) from Barcelona, earns 36.8 million euros per year — a monthly salary of exactly 3,069,520 euros.

The Spiegel claims Neymar earned 54 million euros at Barcelona last season, 8.5 million more than Lionel Messi, considered one of the world’s best — and highest paid — players alongside Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

