Nigeria To Host International Civil Aviation Conference

The Federal Government has called on investors in the aviation sector to seize the opportunity of the upcoming International Civil Aviation Conference (ICAO) aviation conference in Abuja to close deals and partnerships.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika made this call at the national anniversary of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, which had members of the diplomatic community and other prominent Nigerians in attendance.

He said the Buhari administration is set to reposition the nation’s aviation sector hence the partnership between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia in a market that promises high returns on investment.

He said, “The World Bank is coming, the African Development Bank is coming, other financial institutions are coming and deals will be closed and ow that we have a lot of projects in aviation, we will use it to source funding and make use of it to finance our projects.”