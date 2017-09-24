 Three UN Peacekeepers Killed In Mali Attack

Channels Television  
Updated September 24, 2017
File Photo of Mali Troops

At least three United Nations peacekeepers were killed on Sunday during an attack on their convoy in Mali, the UN mission to the conflict-torn country said, without specifying their nationality.

In a separate statement, the Bangladeshi armed forces said three of its soldiers had been killed in Mali and another four were wounded when their vehicle hit an explosive device, without saying exactly where it happened.

 

AFP


