UNGA: Aisha Buhari, Wives Of Lake Chad Basin Presidents Collaborate To Help Refugees

On the sidelines of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Wife of the President of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari and other wives of Presidents in Lake Chad basin has held a meeting in New York to mobilise resources and discuss issues that concern refugee women and girls.

The joint humanitarian project which is held in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) is aimed to support refugee women and girls in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Wives of Presidents of the four Lake Chad basin countries – Chad, Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon were in attendance as the programme was chaired by Toyin Saraki, representing Aisha Buhari.

Saraki at the event spoke about Nigeria’s collaborative effort at handling the problem of insurgency and giving succor to the internally displaced persons in the region.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s UNGA Speech: It Is A Good Time To Be Nigerian, Says Adesina

“The issue goes beyond aid, the issue requires all the countries affected by the region to come together and strategy, not just to help the internally displaced people but to begin to plan a way forward out of this problem. To actually rebuild their lives.

“I am able to say Nigeria is leading the effort to really rehabilitate and restore the Lake Chad basin to its former prosperity which includes restoring peace and I have high hopes for this concerted efforts,” she said.

An estimated $1.5 billion is needed in 2017 to support 11million women and children refugees in the Lake Chad region.

Photos from the event…