WAFU Cup Final: Super Eagles Coach Expect Tough Ghana Clash

Updated September 24, 2017
Nigeria Beat Benin Republic In WAFU Cup Semis
Super Eagles Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuf expects rivals, Ghana to come out guns blazing against his team, in tonight’s WAFU cup final.

Coach Salisu is however confident that his side will beat the Black Stars of Ghana to lift the trophy at the Cape Coast Sports stadium tonight.

The Super Eagles have the best defence in the tournament with no goal conceded in five matches and the coach wants to keep it that way.

The winner of tonight’s final will cart home the hundred thousand cash prize.


