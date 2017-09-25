Adamawa Assembly Gets New Deputy Speaker, Principal Officers

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has replaced its deputy speaker after a vote of no confidence was passed on the principal officers of the assembly.

The lawmakers were removed by a two-thirds majority of the members at Monday’s plenary in the chambers of the Assembly in Yola, the state capital.

The deputy speaker, Honourable Sunday Peter, was replaced by the member representing Madagali Constituency, Honourable Emmanuel Tsamdu.

Similarly, the majority leader of the House, Honourable Musa Mahmud, was replaced by Honourable Hassan Burguma during the sitting presided by the Speaker, Honourable Kabiru Mijinyawa.

Meanwhile, the deputy majority leader, Honourable Mutawali Mohammed, was replaced by Honourable Abubakar Isa, while the Honourable Lamsumbani Dili replaced the minority leader, Honourable Justina Nkom.

The lawmakers told reporters after the sitting that the development was based on their zeal to move Adamawa State forward.

They, however, denied that the executive arm of government has a hand in the process.