Ajimobi Condemns Attack On Olubadan’s Palace

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has condemned the attacked on the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

This comes hours after gunmen stormed the palace of the traditional ruler who was installing some chiefs on Monday, wreaking havoc on some vehicles parked inside the palace.

Governor Ajimobi, in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and strategy, Yomi Layinka, directed security agencies to ensure that the masterminds were swiftly arrested, interrogated and brought to justice.

“The governor has vowed not to brook anyone or group of people desirous of bringing back the regime of violence and brigandage to the state,” the statement said.

The Governor, however, reiterated his commitment to the security and protection of lives and properties of all citizens of Oyo State.

He said he has laboured hard to restore and maintain peace in the state in the last six years, noting that anyone found culpable would not be spared.