APC Attacks President Buhari’s Adviser, Sagay

The All Progressives Congress has launched an attack on the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, for criticising the party in an interview.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC said Sagay had described its leadership as “the most unprincipled group of people”.

Also, in the said interview, which was published by The Nation, the PACAC chairman was quoted as saying that the APC leadership was “encouraging and accepting rogues” into the party, adding that “the whole party is collapsing under them”.

But the APC rejected Sagay’s criticism, claiming instead that he was the one destabilising the party.

“Clearly, if we have today, anyone in our government or, by extension, the party who feels accountable only to his own ego; who does not feel the need to bridle his tongue for the sake of anything that is higher than himself; who feels independent of everyone and every institution; that person is Professor Sagay,” the APC said.

It argued that it is impossible for Sagay to describe the leadership of the party as weak and unprincipled without indicting the President who is the leader of the party and has “the fundamental responsibility to build the party”.

“We want to remind Sagay and all other appointees of our government that the only reason they occupy their current position today is because the APC won the election. There is, therefore, a matter of honour to show decorum and respect for the party and its leadership. You cannot love the fruit and hate the tree that produced it,” the APC added.