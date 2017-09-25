Gunmen Attack Olubadan Palace

Gunmen on Monday attacked the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji wreaking havoc on some vehicles parked inside the palace.

The gunmen launched their attack while Oba Adetunji was installing some chiefs including Baales and Mogajis.

It was gathered that the gunmen arrived at the palace around noon in a black car and shot at the palace, damaging cars parked in front of the palace.

After shooting for a while and daring people in the palace to come out, they drove off.

