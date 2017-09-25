North Korea FM Says Trump Has Declared War On His Country

Channels Television  
Updated September 25, 2017
North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 23, 2017. Photo: Jewel SAMAD / AFP

United States President Donald Trump has “declared a war” on North Korea, the country’s foreign minister said on Monday while conveying a threat to shoot down US bombers.

“Trump claimed our leadership would not be around much longer,” North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters outside his hotel in New York. “He declared a war on our country.”

“All the member states and the whole world should clearly remember it was the United States that first declared war on our country,” Ri said.

“Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to take counter-measures including the right to shoot down US strategic bombers even when they are not yet inside the airspace border of country,” he said.

“The question of who will be around much longer will be answered then.”

AFP


More on World News

U.S. Calls N.Korea Nuclear Bomb Test Threat ‘Shocking’

Japan’s Abe Triggers Snap Election Amid N.Korea Crisis

Police Probes Catalan Referendum Website Developers

Iran Says Trump Claims Of North Korea Links ‘Nonsense’

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV