Kaduna Govt Partners Malaysian Firm On Biofuel, Electricity Generation

Kaduna State government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Malaysian firm, Bionas.

The agreement was to establish a multi-billion dollars biofuel plant for the mass production of aviation fuel in Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

It also includes the generation of 280 megawatts of electricity from waste products for industrial and domestic purposes, while the two projects are expected to be completed in two years.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who signed the bilateral agreement at Government House in Kaduna, said his administration remained committed to re-industrialising the state for economic prosperity.

He was also hopeful that the project when completed, would create thousands of direct jobs for the citizens and boost the state’s revenue profile.

The Managing Director of Bionas, Mrs Zurina Amman, said the Jatropha Plant, to be located in Zaria, would serve as an alternative energy supply to mitigate climate change and enhance green economy which has become an international discourse.

She said the company intended to train 200,000 Nigerians to acquaint them on the latest technology for bio-fuel and distribution, as well as making Bionas’ seeds available to farmers.