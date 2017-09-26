Peter Obi Left $156Bn For Successor, Says Uzodike

The Director General, Obazee Campaign Orgainsation, Mr Joe-Martins Uzodike, has said that former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra state left in the state coffers, $156bn for his successor, Mr Willie Obiano.

He disclosed this while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, stressing that the allegation made by governor’s aides that Obi demanded N7bn from Governor Obiano didn’t portray any iota of truth.

“There is no iota of truth that the former governor ever demanded a penny. How can a man who handed over 75bn to a government, come back to the same government asking them to give him Seven billion?

“If somebody is owing you and you have his money and you want to give him, why won’t you take your money and then give him the balance? This is part of a grand style to smear a man whom Nigerians are celebrating.

“There is no history in this country where any governor, past or present, left a dollar in the account of any state government. This man, Peter Obi left $156bn in three banks, and on the day of his handover, he invited the Managing Directors of those three banks to be present at the handover”.

Although the People Democratic Party’s member cleared the air on the controversial Seven billion naira, he, however, was quick to maintain that it arose from the inability of Obiano to build on the continuing programme of Obi.

He further accused the governor of not finishing projects he inherited from the previous government.