Saraki Names New Senate Committee Chairmen

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has announced the reshuffling of chairmanship of some committees at the Upper Chamber.

Dr Saraki made the announcement while presiding over Tuesday’s plenary, as the National Assembly resumed from its break.

Senator Andy Uba is the new chairman of the Committee on Interior, while the Committee on Trade and Investment is headed by Senator Sabo Mohammed.

The Committee on Culture and Tourism is chaired by Senator Fatimat Rasaki, just as Senator Matthew Urhoghide heads the Committee on Public Account.

Other committee chairmen named by the Senate President are Senator Yayi Adeola (Local Content), Senator Stella Oduah (Cooperation and Integration), and Senator Bukar Mustapha (Capital Market).

Senator Saraki also announced five new committee vice chairmen, which include Senator Sani Mustapha (Trade and Investment) and Senator Demola Adeleke (Communication).

Others are Senator Jide Omoworare (Judiciary), Senator Shuaibu Lau (National Population Commission), and Senator Godswill Akpabio (Local Content).

Senator Adeleke is also a member of the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Establishment, Public Service, Marine Transport, Defense, Ecology and Climate Change.