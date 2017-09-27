Nigeria To Pull Out Of 90 World Organisations

The Federal Government has decided to pull Nigeria out of 90 world organisations.

As part of plans for the country’s exit from the organisations, the Federal Executive Council has mandated a committee to come up with and present recommendations to it for ratification.

The decision is as a result of the financial implications of the country’s membership of the organisations.

Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun said this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting.

The country currently owes the organisations over $100million and its failure to meet the obligations has caused the country embarrassment.

As part of the decision to pull out of the organisations, a plan is to be drawn up for the payment of the outstanding amounts owed them.

The government’s plan is for the country to belong only to organisations that are absolutely necessary.

Details later…