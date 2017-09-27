What Inspired Me To Become An Arsenal Fan – Aregbesola

Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola stunned the football world on Wednesday as he revealed how he became an Arsenal fan.

The governor said he has been a fan of the Premier League side since the days of former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo.

Governor Aregbesola, who said he is supporting Arsenal because of Kanu, posted on his twitter handle, “Football is a love language spoken worldwide. A true Gooner meets a legendary.”

Kanu, Papilo as fondly called by his fans, led the Eagles for 16 years, during which he joined Arsenal in February 1999, the same year he was named African Footballer of the Year for the second time.

Responding to the governor’s comments, he said, “Thanks, I appreciate and nice to meet you. GOD BLESS YOU.”

