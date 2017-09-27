Malaysia Grand Prix Will Be Hard To Replace – Hamilton

Malaysia’s Grand Prix will be hard to replace, given Sepang’s challenging circuit, Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton said on Tuesday.

After 19 years, Malaysia is getting ready to host its last Formula 1 on September 29.

The team, sponsored by Malaysian state oil company Petronas, hopes for another victory this week, following Hamilton’s win in Singapore.

During a press conference with newsmen, Hamilton said, “Yeah, I think is definitely sad to think this is the last race (at Sepang circuit), as it is definitely an epic Grand Prix for us in terms of physical challenging… it’s the most challenging for the car and the team, so yeah, they are taking away one of the toughest, if not the toughest Grand Prix away of the season, which will be hard to replace.”

With six races remaining, and seven wins in 14 now under his belt, the Briton is the clear favourite to take a fourth title this year.

Reuters