Plateau Electoral Commission Fixes Date For LG Polls

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of local government council elections scheduled for February 2018.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Fabian Ntung, the electoral body said campaigns by political parties are to commence on September 29 while party primaries are scheduled to hold in October.

The statement added that verification and screening of chairmanship candidates would take place between November 13 and 15 and that of councillorship candidates would hold between November 16 and 20.

“Electioneering campaign ends on Friday, February 16, 2018, with elections taking place the following day while any run-off or rerun will hold on February 24, 2018.

“Elections into the local government chairmanships will take place in the 17 local government councils and 325 state electoral wards for councilors,” the statement said.

The Commission assured the people of the state of a “free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful” local government council election.