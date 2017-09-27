PSG Is Now A Rival, Coach Emery Says

Paris St Germain coach, Unai Emery told a news conference on Tuesday that his team has “taken an important step to reach a level of competition and performance of some of the other best teams” since he arrived, adding that they are now real rivals.

PSG will face off against Bayern Munich on Wednesday in a Champions League game, in which Neymar has been included after recovering from a foot injury.

Neymar’s return fuelled speculation over whether the Brazilian forward or Edinson Cavani would take a penalty if the French club are awarded one during the Group B game at the Parc des Princes.

The two players argued in the 2-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais nine days ago when Neymar tried to take a penalty instead of Uruguayan Cavani, who eventually had his spot-kick parried away by the keeper.

“I’m not worried because I know that the team is strong, that in the locker room they are united and the little things that get out and hurt the team, I’m sure we’ll work on figuring it out,” Emery said regarding the spat.

Midfielder Marco Verratti added that he agreed that PSG, after much hard work and new strong players, had reached a high level of competition.

“It’s an important game but we also have to take advantage because this is one of the first times I feel like that we are like Bayern Munich,” he said.

Reuters