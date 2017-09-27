Reps Form Committee To Reunite Nigeria

The Federal lawmakers on Tuesday resumed plenary and the session involves discussion about various national issues.

Various national issues including the unity of Nigeria, 2017 budget, the controversial NGO Bill, among others, were issues deliberated on at the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives, during their sitting on Tuesday, set up an ad-hoc committee to meet with various stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones for practical solutions to ensure the unity of Nigeria.

The motion, proposed by the House Majority Leader, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and unanimously adopted by the House, follows the welcome address of the speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara.

The House also agreed to immediately revisit the issue of devolution of powers in the interest of the unity of Nigeria.