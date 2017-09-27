South Africa Bid To Host 2023 Rugby World Cup

South African 2023 Rugby World Cup bid committee has assured will host the largest -ever final with 87, 436 fans at the National Stadium in Johannesburg if handed the hosting rights.

Deputy President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa said it will be a win for the sport, supporters and most importantly a win for the players to host the 10th Rugby World Cup tournament.

South Africa is bidding against Ireland and France for the rights to host the tournament with the world body expected to announce their preferred candidate on October 31st.

