2019 Polls: Kaduna APC Members Endorse El-Rufai, Buhari For Second Term

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state have endorsed Governor Nasiru El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office come 2019.

At a stakeholders meeting held in the state capital, the APC members drawn from the 23 local government areas, say their endorsement of President Buhari and Governor El-Rufai for a second term in office is based on their impressive performance that is in line with the party’s manifesto and election campaign promises made to Nigerians in 2015.

During the meeting, members unanimously passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai for their outstanding performance, commitment and dedication to the development of Nigeria and Kaduna State respectively.

Some stakeholders also reiterate that party supremacy is non-negotiable, hence the need to discipline and sanction any member that works against the APC’s progress and unity.

Governor El-Rufai in his speech appeals to all members of the ruling party in the state to bury their differences and unite to make the party much stronger ahead of 2019.

The governor who asked for forgiveness if he had done any wrong, say now is the time for party members to form a united force and support the government in its quest to develop the state and nation in general.

The stakeholders meeting also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the 29th July 2017 Delegates Congress election in the state and affirmed the outcome of the said Delegates Congress to the national headquarters of the party;

They also resolved to pursue genuine reconciliation with aggrieved members who, despite their grievances, have shown a deep commitment to the progress and stability of the party in the state.