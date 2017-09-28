Ex-Anambra PDP Chairman Suspended

Channels Television  
Updated September 28, 2017

Ekiti Election: Olusola Urges Aspirants To Support PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the former chairman of the party in Anambra State, Ken Emeakayi.

According to the party, the suspension takes immediate effect and is expected to last for a period of four years.

The PDP made the decision public in a message posted on Thursday on its Twitter handle.


More on Politics

Fayose Condemns Arrest Of Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General

I Will Defeat President Buhari In Free And Fair Election – Fayose

Amount Of Illegal Arms In Nigeria Is Very Worrisome – Ex-British Police Officer

Plateau Electoral Commission Fixes Date For LG Polls

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV