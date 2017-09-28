Ex-Anambra PDP Chairman Suspended
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the former chairman of the party in Anambra State, Ken Emeakayi.
According to the party, the suspension takes immediate effect and is expected to last for a period of four years.
The PDP made the decision public in a message posted on Thursday on its Twitter handle.
Breaking News! PDP suspends former Chairman of Anambra state, Ken Emeakayi for a period of 4 years. His suspension is with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/bkzOKXMYdD
— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 28, 2017