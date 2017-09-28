Enugu State To Use $50m Loan For Water Projects, Says Commissioner

The Enugu State Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Charles Egumgbe has said that the state government is deciding in accessing a 50-million-dollar foreign loan, meant to address the issue of water scarcity in the state.

He made this known during the project inspection in Enugu, the state capital.

According to him, Enugu state government has begun the rehabilitation of some of the water facilities at the Ajali and Oji water scheme to supply water in the metropolis, while stressing that some part of the metropolis was yet to see water for over two years due to the total breakdown of the Ajali water scheme in which 77,000 cubic metres of water capacity had been installed.

Dr. Egumgbe further explains, “The state government is expecting a 50-million-dollar foreign loan which will be used in expanding the scheme to distribute water across the metropolis and beyond.