EFCC Arrests Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General

Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo, and the Accountant General, Yemisi Owolabi, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

According to EFCC, Governor Ayodele Fayose’s aides were arrested over allegations of mismanagement of bailout funds by the state government.

READ ALSO: I Will Defeat President Buhari In Free And Fair Election – Fayose

The Head of Media and Publicity for the anti-graft agency, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest to Channels Television in a telephone interview.

“They were picked up today (Thursday) following their refusal to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to pending investigation on the misuse of bailout funds by the Ayodele Fayose administration,” Uwujaren said.

Fayose’s aides were arrested the same day the governor officially announced his desire to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who announced his intention in Abuja, said, “Nobody like me can take out the President from his office; twice I defeated the incumbents to become governor of Ekiti State.”