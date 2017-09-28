Quit Notice: El-Rufai Reassures Igbos Of Safety

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reassured Igbos living in the state of their safety.

The governor’s reassurance is coming just three days to the October 1 deadline which a coalition of Arewa Youths gave the Igbos living in the North to vacate the region in the interest of peace.

Although the Arewa youths have withdrawn the ultimatum, the state government says it is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring the safety of all residents irrespective of their tribe or religion.

Governor El-Rufai, who briefed journalists on Thursday through his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, assured the Igbos that adequate security arrangement has been put in place to ensure their safety.

He also said a State High Court had already issued a warrant for the arrest of members of the Arewa youths who signed the quit order to bring them to justice.

Kaduna, like some states in the country, has suffered several conflicts over the years which have claimed many lives property, especially in the southern part of the state.

The state government is, however, asking all residents to go about their lawful business, reiterating its resolve to put a stop to the crises.

The government asked the people to uphold and respect their neighbours and report any suspicious activity or person to security agencies.