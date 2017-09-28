SEC Arraigns Two Former BGL Chiefs

Channels Television  
Updated September 28, 2017

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday arraigned two former executives of the shutdown Investment and Securities Trading Group, BGL at an Abuja Magistrate Court.

The former Group Managing Director of the BGL Group, Albert Okumagba, and the Group Deputy Managing Director Chibundu Edozie, were taken to court early on charges of ”Criminal Conspiracy, Breach of Trust and Cheating”

BGL Group PLC, a financial firm had been shut down by the securities commission about a year ago on investors’ complaints that billions of naira were mismanaged by the firm.


