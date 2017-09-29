2019 Elections: PDP Reconciles Aggrieved Members

The North-East Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has embarked on a reconciliation process in the region ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the Committee and Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said they would leave no stone unturned in uniting the aggrieved party members ahead of the polls.

He said this at a gathering of PDP faithful who converged on Yola, the Adamawa State capital, to strategise how the party would emerge victorious in 2019.

The governor noted that the days of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding sway, particularly in the North East are numbered.

He also assured party members that at the end of the ongoing reconciliation exercise, the PDP would wax stronger and wrest power from the ruling APC.

Ishaku further said that the party’s doors are open to receive aggrieved and new members, including the founding fathers.

The PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman in Adamawa State, Mohammed Alkali, also said the immediate task of his committee was to rebuild the party in the state to win the state back to the party.

He vowed that his Committee would resist the temptation of allowing individuals or group from hijacking any part or all organs of the party.