Anambra Election: APC Preaches Unity, Drums Support For Candidate

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has met with the party’s candidate for the Anambra State governorship election, Tony Nwoye, and other aspirants who contested the APC primaries for the election.

The meeting, which was convened and presided on Thursday by the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, had in attendance former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, and some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Aspirants at the meeting include George Moghalu, Bart Nwibe, Patrick Nwike, Chike Obidigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Obinna Uzoh, and Nonso Madu.

In his address, Oyegun urged all party members including the aspirants to support the APC flagbearer in the election, saying they have been through “a most exciting period of campaigning for the primaries.”

“The primaries are over, we have by God’s divine mercy a candidate, but a tree does not make a forest. We are in politics and we recognise that each and every one of those who aspired to the office of governor of Anambra State has a constituency.

“Each and everyone has something significant to contribute to our goal of winning the Anambra State governorship election from an incumbent. So, it is very important that we manage to hammer together not just a patchwork of peace, not a make-believe kind of camaraderie, but a very serious unity of purpose between all those who aspired to that office,” he said.

The APC chairman stressed the need for a “single fighting force of twelve persons”, each of whom he said could have made the party proud by winning the election.

“The state is very significant to us. For us, it is the gateway to the South East. It is important we do everything we can fair and square to bring Anambra State into the progressive fold for a lot of reasons,” he added.

On his part, former Senate President Nnamani agreed with OyegunI, especially on the issue of marginalisation, saying “you don’t stay under the rain when it is pouring heavily and start crying because nobody will observe.”

“Unless you go into the ruling party and make meaningful contributions, you will then have the moral standing to ask why don’t we have this or that?”

He commended the APC Chairman for the peace meeting and bringing together those who aspired to govern the state.

Nnamani said it requires courage for members to offer themselves for service, adding that it was not everybody who has such courage to contest an election.

“It is like wrestling – when the umpire signals, it is not every able-bodied person who throw in the towel would like to contest.

“I congratulate each and every one of you and hope you harken to what the National Chairman had to say. I spoke out of the experience, observation and interest. We have people who have gone through the crisply of planning in Nigeria’s electoral planning,” he said.

One of the aspirants, Nwibe said the candidates had anticipated the meeting which he said would help to build the synergy need by the party to win the election.

“We are all willing to do our very best but I also think that our party both at this level and the executive will do the needful so that we will be empowered enough to return and deliver Anambra state and by extension South East into the APC,” he said.