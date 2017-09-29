Bauchi Govt To Revive Moribund Industries In Two Years

Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abubakar has promised to revive all moribund industries in the state before the end of his tenure.

The governor demonstrated his commitment with the award of a contract to the state-owned furniture company, for the construction of 10,000 units of school desk which would be distributed to public schools in the state.

Channels Television gathered that production work had already begun at the Bauchi State Furniture Company when Governor Abubakar visited.

The governor said the contract was awarded to the company so as to boost the state’s economy and provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.