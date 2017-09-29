Fayose Fears For Safety Of Arrested Finance Commissioner, Accountant General

The Ekiti State governor Mr Ayodele Fayose says he is afraid that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will not treat his detained officials with civility and decorum.

The governor is reacting to the arrest of his Commissioner of Finance and the State Accountant General who were arrested by the anti-graft agency over allegations of misuse of bail-out funds.

The agency had told Channels Television that the officials were arrested because they had failed to honour previous invitations to answer questions on the matter.

Fayose in his reaction says the latest action by the EFCC is “premeditated, malicious, ill- and politically-motivated, contemptuous of the court, and is unconstitutional in all its ramifications.

The governor in a statement on Friday said that the EFCC has failed and or neglected to appeal or vacate this order; neither is there any report of indictment from the Ekiti State House of Assembly to warrant the EFCC’s action

The governor has earlier on Channels TV programme, Politics Today condemned the anti-graft agency’s action and wondered why they were arrested the same day he declared his ambition to contest the 2019 presidential election.