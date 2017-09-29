Judge Orders DSS To Produce Dasuki In Court

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday ordered the Department of State Service to produce the detained former National Security Adviser, Retired Col. Sambo Dasuki before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court ruling will allow Dasuki testify in defence of the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh who is standing trial for allegedly diverting 400 million naira belonging to the government.

Metuh had applied to the Federal High Court to invite Dasuki as a witness in his trial but his request was denied by Justice Okon Abang.

Mr. Metuh, however, appealed the ruling and won at the Court of Appeal where the trial judge directed Justice Abang to fix a date which the DSS must produce Dasuki in court and other subsequent dates.

Dasuki had earlier been arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the same court on a five-count criminal charge bothering on possession of firearms alone.

In the two new counts, the Federal Government alleged that between July 16 and 17 2015 at the Abuja residence, Colonel Dasuki was found to be in possession of the sum of a total sum of 210,000 US Dollars.

The Federal Government claimed that the monies were part of proceeds of unlawful deals, contrary to section 15(2) of the money laundering prohibition act 2011; charges which Colonel Dasuki denied in his plea.

He was again re-arraigned on April 6, 2017, before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on seven counts of criminal charges, bordering on illegal and unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition, as well as for money laundering offenses.