Kaduna Fixes Date For Local Government Election

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADDIEC) has fixed December 30, 2017 for the conduct of Local Government Election across the 23 local councils in the state.

Chairman of the Commission, Saratu Dikko made this announcement on Friday. She said political parties can now conduct their primaries to enable them to commence their electioneering campaigns.

According to Dikko, the timetable for political parties to conduct their primaries has been fixed between October 10 and November 14, while campaigns were expected to end by December 29, a day before the Election Day.

The commission appealed to stakeholders, political parties, and their candidates to respect the rule of law and avoid hate speech and violence during the primaries and campaigns.

She said, “Candidates must respect our environment by ensuring their campaign materials do not destroy our delicate and serenity environment in Kaduna State.

“Those who aspire to be leaders in our cities and local governments should not be the same persons who show no respect for our environment.”