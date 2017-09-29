‘Mentally’ Was Created To Address Drug Abuse – Abinibi

‘Mentally’ which premiered in Lagos, South West, Nigeria, was a star-studded affair at the premiere, as a bevy of stars including Ace comedian, Ali Baba, Nollywood filmmakers, Tope Alake, Seyi Asurf joined the cast and crew for the first exclusive viewing.

Speaking during the premiere with Entertainment News on Channels Television Abinibi, disclosed that his movie ‘Mentally’ was created to address the usage of hard drugs.

“All my previous works, I have always tried to approach issues that will encounter the society, I wanted to approach the drug issue, I won’t mention the particular drug but when viewers watch the film, they will understand. I just wanted to address one strong issue that everybody can relate to in the society.”

One of the lead role in the movie, Kunle Idowu popularly known as Frank Donga has Implored people to watch the movie, as it has things to teach.

“When I first got the script from the director popularly known as Abinibi, I was a little bit surprised initially because what I thought was not what it turned out to be. The epic look of ‘Mentally’ is nothing like you expect, you need to see the movie, by one careless action this movie came into being.”

Instagram sensation Woli Arole who also stared in the movie was also present at the premiere of ‘Mentally’. The comedian who has built a brand with his comedy skits online, got featured in a movie for the first time.

“It is just you doing what you love to do and people calling you to come to this and that.”Woli Arole said

The movie stars Erick Didie as a city rascal whose actions lead Akin, a city newbie into the hands of savages played by Chris Okagbue, Jude Chukwuka, Sunkanmi Omobolanle and Rotimi Salami.

“I never knew it could be that difficult to speak an abstract language but when I found myself at that very particular spot, it was like a point of no return for me but trust me, in all, it is a wonderful job.” Rotimi Salami said

Mentally premieres in cinemas nationwide this September.