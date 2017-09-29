Obasanjo Wants CBN To Review Interest Rates For Agricultural Development

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review the interest rate given on agricultural loans.

Obasanjo disclosed this during an entrepreneurial programme in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. He also says the current rate will slow the pace of development in the sector.

He said, “America’s agriculture was developed on an interest of two and half percent. Central Bank should act as the catalyst and they can do it. There are few countries that progress without taking Agriculture seriously. The way the Central bank is going is not the way. ”

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Economic Growth Is Fragile & MPC

This call by the former president is coming few days after Monetary Policy Committee, MPC retained the basic interest rates unchanged benchmarking it at 14 percent.

Speaking to the young entrepreneurs at the event, Obasanjo said, “There are entrepreneurs by desire, entrepreneurs by accident, entrepreneurs by inheritance.

“There is entrepreneurship in you, and we must develop it. The purpose of our being here today is to assure you that you can develop it and we will make you develop it.”