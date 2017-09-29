Preservation Of Culture: U.S. Promises More Support For Nigeria

The United States government has expressed its commitment to greater cultural co-operation with Nigeria in line with its international development policies.

The U.S Consul General to Nigeria Mr. John Bray stated this during a press conference for the opening of an art exhibition by the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments in Benin City the Edo state capital.

The art projects are mainly the collection of Chief Solomon Alonge’s photo exhibitions at the national museum in Benin City.

Speaking about the cross-cultural collaboration between Nigeria and the United States of America, Mr. Bray said his country’s respect and commitment towards the preservation of the art and culture of Africans remains strong.

“The U.S has invested so much in the preservation of African cultures through training for young African artist and fund for special projects in the continent” he said.

Speaking further about the collaboration, the Director General of the National Commission for museums and monuments Mr. Yusuf Usman Abdallah said Nigeria remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the U.S government’s gesture in terms of international culture preservation.

He said the donation of digital copies of Chief S.O Alonge’s photography to the museum in Benin City will go a long way in reconnecting families and improving stories of people and their communities.