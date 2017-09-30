18 Football Fans Injured As Stadium Barrier Collapse

Channels Television  
Updated September 30, 2017
LOSC’s supporters react as their tribune falls down following the goal by LOSC French defender Fode Ballo-Toure during the French L1 football match between Amiens and Lille LOSC on September 30, 2017 at the Licorne stadium in Amiens. FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

Eighteen Lille fans were hurt, including three seriously, in Amiens on Saturday when a stadium barrier collapsed in the away section as supporters celebrated a goal in a Ligue 1 match.

The fixture between Amiens and Lille was interrupted in the 16th minute, and later abandoned, after a fence separating fans from the pitch crumbled under their weight as they celebrated a goal by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Several supporters tumbled around 1.5 metres onto the side of the pitch and were crushed by fellow fans before emergency services rushed to the scene.

Members of the stadium staff stand by the stadium barrier that collapsed during the French L1 football match between Amiens and Lille LOSC on September 30, 2017 at the Licorne stadium in Amiens. FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

 


