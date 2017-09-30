18 Football Fans Injured As Stadium Barrier Collapse

Eighteen Lille fans were hurt, including three seriously, in Amiens on Saturday when a stadium barrier collapsed in the away section as supporters celebrated a goal in a Ligue 1 match.

The fixture between Amiens and Lille was interrupted in the 16th minute, and later abandoned, after a fence separating fans from the pitch crumbled under their weight as they celebrated a goal by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Several supporters tumbled around 1.5 metres onto the side of the pitch and were crushed by fellow fans before emergency services rushed to the scene.