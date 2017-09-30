APC Asks Nigerians To Unite, Build Strong Nation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to unite and a build a strong nation, on the occasion of the country’s 57th independence anniversary.

The political party in a release on Saturday said the 57th independence calls for celebration because the country has remained united over the years.

The party then urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to reflect on the challenges over the years and use it as a point to build a strong and united nation

“We urge citizens to use this occasion to reflect on the many challenges that we have faced over the years and use these to strengthen our resolve to build a strong, virile and united country; even as we celebrate our many triumphs over the years.”

The party lauded President Muhammadu Buhari led administration and called for more support from Nigerians for the country to be able to reach economic ultimate growth.

“While there is still so much work to be done to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams; the APC is delighted with the enormous strides that have been made in the last two years under President Muhammadu Buhari to bring our nation back to the path of rectitude.

“The Party is confident that with the support of all Nigerians, we can reach our economic development goals sooner than skeptics believe is possible. With the diversification of the Nigerian economy by the current administration, with the special focus on agriculture, the creative industry, solid minerals and other viable sectors, the hidden potential of the nation will come to full bloom sooner rather than later.”