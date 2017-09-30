Okowa Wants Nigerians To Read More Books

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has commissioned a N30 million reconstructed library complex in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Receiving the reconstructed and restocked library by a charity organization at a short ceremony, Governor Okowa urged well-to-do Nigerians and corporate organizations to engage in actions that will boost reading culture in the country

He also performed a ground-breaking ceremony for a 150 megawatts (mw) power plant in Sapele adding that Nigeria deserves a strong manufacturing sector to boost the economy.

In appreciation, a member representing Isoko South I constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Orezi Esievo stated that the importance of education and knowledge cannot be overemphasized.

“I am very excited with what I have seen here, I appreciate the foundation for what it is doing to complement government efforts; this (the library complex) is not the first donation it is making to Delta State government during my administration.

Few months after assumption of office, the foundation donated five containers of medical equipment to Delta State Government,” he said, emphasizing, “This structure and environment will attract our people to come and read, we should be involved and committed to things that will encourage reading culture.”

“We must continue to appreciate those who are supportive of government, the country is in a difficult situation and we need to continuously pray for god to help us stabilize and have a better country.”

“As a government, we will continue to do our best, I thank God that peace has returned to Isoko land, I thank those who intervened for us to have peace, I commend the youths for listening to the traditional rulers,” he said.

While lamenting the epileptic power situation in the area, the Orodje of Okpe, HRM Felix Mujakperuo urged the company to ensure a speedy completion of the project in order to address the power situation currently faced by the communities in the region

While noting that energy generated in the country was still low, the governor expressed confidence that with the increase in the construction of energy-generating power plants in the country, in the nearest future, there will be uninterrupted power supply in the country.

He urged the distribution companies to increase their capacities to utilize the energy generated in the country.

“With strong manufacturing sector, we shall depend less on revenue from oil, our youths will be gainfully employed and to have a strong manufacturing sector, we need energy and finances at low cost,

the project which will attract close to two hundred and fifty million us dollars ($250 million) of foreign direct investment into Nigeria is expected to boost industrialization, business and job growth in the state and about 1000 during construction.