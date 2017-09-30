Police Sue For Support Of Parents In Fight Against Crime

The Cross River State Police Command has expressed concern over the high rate of proliferation of arms and light weapons among young youths, with a call on parents to be vigilant about the activities of their wards both within and outside their immediate environment.

The state Commissioner for Police, Hafiz Inuwa, made this known while speaking at the State CID in Calabar the Cross River State Capital while parading 17 young men with different kinds of arms and ammunition arrested by the police for ranging offences.

He Emphasised that security is a collective responsibility and parents have a greater responsibility to this effect.

Other items recovered by police included, plasma televisions, gadgets, locally made pistols, army jungle caps among other items.

Some of the crimes they were arrested for included, armed robbery at the University of Calabar Staff quarters and different locations in the state, attempted kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and cultism, threat to life among others.

The CP while reiterating the Command’s commitment towards the arrest and prosecution of law breakers across Cross River State sued for the Cooperation of the public and most especially parents towards guarding their wards towards the right paths.