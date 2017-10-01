Buhari Announces Presidential Initiative To Create 10,000 Jobs In Each State

The President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the next steps to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

In his Independence speech, he stated that a new presidential initiative will be starting, with each state to create a minimum of 10,000 jobs for unemployed youths across the nation.

The President noted that this will be achieved through the help of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) development finance initiatives.

He commended the success of the Federal Government’s Agricultural Anchor Borrows Programme which was launched in 2015.

Listing the accomplishments, he said, N43.92 billion was released through the CBN and 13 participating institutions, 200,000 smallholder farmers from 29 states of the federation are benefitting, 233,000 hectares of farmland are cultivating eight commodities, namely Rice, Wheat, Maize, Cotton, soya-beans, Poultry, Cassava, and Groundnuts, in addition to fish farming.

According to Buhari, these initiatives have been undertaken in close collaboration with the states.

He commended the efforts of the Governors of Kebbi, Lagos, Ebonyi and Jigawa States for their support to the rice and fertilizer revolutions.

“Equally commendable are contributions of the Governors of Ondo, Edo, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Benue, Ogun, Kaduna and Plateau States for their support for the Presidential initiative for palm oil, rubber, cashew, cassava, potatoes and other crops”.

He added that the government’s current N500 billion Special Intervention Programme is targeting groups through; Home Grown School Feeding Programme, N-Power Job creation to provide loans to small-scale traders and artisans, Conditional Cash Transfer, Family Homes Fund and Social Housing Scheme.