Kano Residents Mark Independence Anniversary With Gov Ganduje, Emir Of Kano

Hundreds of Kano residents on Sunday converged on the Sani Abacha Stadium to mark the 57th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

They were joined by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and other government officials, traditional rulers and members of civil society organisations.

At the stadium, the Emir of Kano asked government to intensify efforts towards reviving the Nigeria’s economy as the Nation mark the 57th Independence anniversary.

The Emir made the call in response to questions by journalists.

See photos from Kano below: