Nigeria’s 57th Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations In Photos

Channels Television  
Updated October 1, 2017

Various states across Nigeria are celebrating the nation’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

One of the highlights of the event is the Independence Day Speech by President Muhammadu Buhari, where he pointed out that October 1st remains a special date for all Nigerians as this marks the day when we attained one of the most precious of human desires — freedom.

“Over the years the country has gone through trials and tribulations, but October 1st is always a day for celebrations.

“It is a day for thanksgiving, reflection and re-dedication”.

See Photos Below:

 

Oyo state Independence Anniversary celebration
Kano state Independence Anniversary celebration
Kano state Independence Anniversary celebration
Kano state Independence Anniversary celebration

 

Rivers state Independence Anniversary celebration
Rivers state Independence Anniversary celebration
Rivers state Independence Anniversary celebration
Imo state Independence Anniversary celebration
Imo state Independence Anniversary celebration
Imo state Independence Anniversary celebration

 

Delta state Independence Anniversary celebration 122
Delta state Independence Anniversary celebration 122
Delta state Independence Anniversary celebration
Kwara state Independence Anniversary celebration
Kwara state Independence Anniversary celebration

 


More on In Pictures

Kano Residents Mark Independence Anniversary With Gov Ganduje, Emir Of Kano

FG Holds Another Meeting With Striking Health Workers

57th Independence Celebration: Buhari, Saraki Observe Special Juma’at Prayers

Osinbajo In Enugu En Route To Anambra

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV