Nigeria’s 57th Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations In Photos

Various states across Nigeria are celebrating the nation’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

One of the highlights of the event is the Independence Day Speech by President Muhammadu Buhari, where he pointed out that October 1st remains a special date for all Nigerians as this marks the day when we attained one of the most precious of human desires — freedom.

“Over the years the country has gone through trials and tribulations, but October 1st is always a day for celebrations.

“It is a day for thanksgiving, reflection and re-dedication”.

