The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has stressed the need for Nigerians to strengthen the bond of unity and cohesion as a people of common interest and destiny in the process of nation-building.

He made this known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, to mark the 57th Independence Anniversary.

The Speaker who noted that Nigeria would only attain greatness in an atmosphere of peace, unity, and stability, also enjoined the citizens to shun every harbinger of hate, division, and violence.

“May I use the occasion of this year’s Independence Anniversary to urge us all to reflect on those things that unite and bring us together as a people, and shun individuals and groups with divisive tendencies.”

” At this time, more than any other, we must adopt the right strategies and utilize the advantages of our diversity to our benefit as well as blend our differences for positive outcomes in the process of building the Nigeria of our dream.”

Dogara also enjoined Nigerians to eschew ethnic, religious and sectional chauvinism and come together as one people and ” one nation bound in freedom, peace, and unity” as encapsulated in the country’s National Anthem.

“True independence will continue to elude us until and unless we attain independence from tribalism, sectionalism, primordialism, religious extremism, partisan political bigotry, materialism, corruption and ancillary forms of retrogressive tendencies that threatened to consign us to the forgotten age.”

He also assured that the House of Representatives will continue to provide the needed legislative framework that would further galvanize the people and unite the nation as well as help find solutions to the country’s socio-political challenges, urging the citizens not to moan in despair, as the country would surely come out stronger from its current challenges.