As Nigeria celebrates 57th year of independence, here are some great numbers that tell part of the story of the country.

1 – Number of Interim Presidents – Lawyer and Politician Ernest Shonekan was appointed as the interim president of Nigeria on August 26, 1993 by General Ibrahim Babangida who was pressured into resigning after he annulled the 1993 Presidential election. Shonekan is the first and only interim president the country has had. His tenure was, however, cut short barely three months later on November 17, 1993 when General Sani led a successful palace coup.

2 – Number of Capitals the country has since Independence. At the time Nigeria gained Independence, the country’s capital was in Lagos. However, in 1976, the General Murtala Mohammed regime designated Abuja as the Federal Capital Territory. It wasn’t until December 1991 that General Babangida relocated from Lagos to Abuja.

3 – Nigeria has three tiers of government – Federal, State and Local governments. There are 774 local governments and 36 states with one Federal Government.

4 – The number of refineries in the country. Number of refineries (4)

6 – The number of democratically elected Presidents the country has had – Nnamdi Azikiwe, Shehu Shagari, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

7- Nigeria had seven military rulers after Independence. Between 1966 and 1979, there first was Major General Johnson Aguyi-Ironsi, then there was General Yakubu Gowon, General Murtala Mohammed, General Olusegun Obasanjo. Then between 1985 and 1999, there was General Muhammadu Buhari, General Ibrahim Babangida, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar who oversaw a return to civil rule.

11- Longest serving leader Obasanjo ruled Nigeria for 11 years (3 military + 8 civilian).

12- Number states in Nigeria as at 1967. The states were Lagos, Western State, Bendel, East Central State, Rivers, Cross River, Kwara, Benue-Plataeu, Kaduna, North Western State, Kano, North Eastern State.

13- Number of Nigerian Presidents (1960 till date)

18- Age at which Agbani Darego became Miss World

21- Major natural resources in Nigeria. These include Coal, Limestone, Iron ore, gold, natural gas, and tin.

27 – Number of years Nigeria was under military rule after Independence

30- Number of Months Nigeria’s Civil War lasted. 6 July 1967 – 15 January 1970.

32- Youngest head of State in Nigeria, General Yakubu Gowon ruled at the age of 32

36- Number of states in the country

37- Number of goals scored by Rashidi Yekini – Super Eagles highest goal scorer

40- Nigeria has 40 federal universities

41- With a population of 182 million in 2016 (based on National Population Council figures), an estimated 1 in every 41 people in the world is a Nigerian. Nigeria is also the country with the seventh largest population in the world.