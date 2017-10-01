Oyo Government Shuts Down Zoological Garden After Lion Attack

The Oyo State Government has announced the immediate closure of a zoological garden in Ibadan, the state capital.

The government in a statement on Saturday said the zoological garden, Agodi Zoo, was shut down after a lion killed one of the zoo attendants.

Report of the attack was received by the state government from the company managing the zoo, that one of the lions accidentally attacked the attendant identified as Hamzat Oyekunle.

Oyekunle later died due to the injuries sustained from the incident.

The Lions have since been evacuated from the zoo, while investigations continue.

The statement which was signed by the Executive Secretary, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), Yinka Fatoki expressed shock at the unfortunate incident.

Fatoki said the incident is more surprising because Oyekunle had fed the lion for over five years and was known to have had a very good relationship with all the animals in the zoo.